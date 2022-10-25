Benton Harbor woman dies after being rescued from house fire

A 67‑year‑old woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Benton Harbor. Officials with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called to the fire on LaSalle Street on the city’s north side around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Emergency personnel found a man trying to get into the house through the back door. He had been overcome by smoke but told first responders his wife was still inside. One team searched for the woman while another fought the fire.

The woman was found and taken out of the house. The Benton Harbor Public Safety Search and Rescue Team and ambulance personnel began life saving treatment and a pulse was restored.

She was transported to Corewell Health in St. Joseph and later airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where she died some time later. Her name isn’t being released at the request of the family.

