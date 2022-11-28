A Plymouth man is under arrest for possession of child pornography. The Indiana State Police followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that said an online account had been used for child exploitation. ISP found the online account belonged to 60 year old Timothy Stutzman of Plymouth. Stutzman was arrested by the sheriff’s department and taken to the Marshall County Jail. Stutzman faces 7 charges of Possession of Child Pornography