WVPE News

A Plymouth man is under arrest for possession of child pornography

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published November 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
timothy stutzman.jpg
Photo provided Marshall County Jail
Timothy Stutzman - Photo From Marshall County Jail

A Plymouth man is under arrest for possession of child pornography. The Indiana State Police followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that said an online account had been used for child exploitation. ISP found the online account belonged to 60 year old Timothy Stutzman of Plymouth. Stutzman was arrested by the sheriff’s department and taken to the Marshall County Jail. Stutzman faces 7 charges of Possession of Child Pornography

