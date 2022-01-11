-
Indiana State Police (ISP) have released information about the arrest of a Warsaw man accused of possessing child porn. (You can read a portion of the ISP…
-
Indiana State Police have announced the arrest of a Nappanee man on child porn charges. (You can read the release below.) Elkhart County- On August 10,…
-
Indiana State Police (ISP) say that yesterday a Knox man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Here is the ISP release in its…
-
(Kosciusko, IN) - The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 51-year-old man from Claypool Thursday morning on charges related to…