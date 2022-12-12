A North Liberty man has been arrested on alleged charges of child pornography possession. The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 48 year old Christopher Nicolini after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That tip led to a search warrant being on a residence in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street in North Liberty. Nicolini was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. He faces felonies including seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Child Exploitation.