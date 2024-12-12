Former teacher imprisoned for child porn headed back to prison

A former Walt Disney Elementary teacher who served 20 years in prison for child molestation and distributing child pornography is headed back to prison after reoffending as soon as he got out.

Federal court records say Timothy Wyllie, now 60 years old, had been convicted of molesting a female fourth-grade student at the Mishawaka school in 2001. Wyllie had been an attorney in the Chicago area before moving to Mishawaka to become a teacher.

Within two months of returning home to Granger in April 2023, and while he was under federal supervised release and state parole, the government says Wyllie began uploading numerous files of child sexual abuse material to various social media platforms. He also downloaded hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material from the internet.

On Thursday U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced that Judge Cristal Briscoe sentenced Wyllie to 10 years in prison on the new charges that were filed a year ago. The government had requested 12 years.

Wyllie will be about 70 when he gets out, and Briscoe has ordered supervised release until he turns 85.