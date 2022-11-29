Delphi Murder Case Update: Probable cause document unsealed, change of venue motion filed

The Special Judge in the Delphi murder case has issued the unsealing of the probable cause affidavit. Allen Superior Court Judge Frances Gull unsealed them today. The documents reveal an unspent .40 caliber round was found between the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams “was forensically determined to have been cycled through Richard Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226.” That gun was found at Allen’s home and he admitted to having it. Allen also said he’s never let anyone borrow that gun, but has never been in the property where the unspent round was found. Earlier today, Allen's attorneys filed a motion to have the case moved at least 150 miles from Carroll County. His counsel says that extensive media coverage makes it impossible for Allen to get a fair trial in Delphi. The defense team cited Google Trends claiming that "Richard Allen" was Googled in Carroll County up to 10,000 times in October, and the county only has 20,000 residents. The South Bend Tribune says the motion states that would strongly indicate that moving the case would significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool.