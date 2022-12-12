Free Ivy Tech Tuition: State of Indiana Employees Can Enroll in 'Achieve Your Degree' Program

The State of Indiana has joined more than a dozen employers across the state including Circle K gas stations and Amazon, in providing free tuition for full-time employees under the Ivy tech Achieve Your Degree program.

This means if employees meet the conditions, they can go to Ivy Tech without paying tuition.

There are already state employees enrolled in the Achieve Your Degree Program after it was just announced Dec. 8.

The State of Indiana had already been offering tuition reimbursement for employees of about $5,250 annually, said Ivy Tech Vice President of Public and Legal Affairs Mary Jane Michalak.

“… but this basically ‘flips’ the model so that it's tuition assistance … the state is billed directly so that individuals don't have to come up with the money up front.”

There are some stipulations. This benefit is available for employees of at least 12 months. They must also work for an executive branch agency such as the Department of Health or Department of Child Services.

They also need to be without disciplinary action the entire time, up to the end of the course and earn a ‘C’ grade or equivalent passing grade.

Michalak said the state is leading by example as an employer.

“This is one way that the state of Indiana is showing that they are interested in attracting talent to the state as an employer,” Michalak said.

There are about 10,000 state employees without a post-secondary credential.

“We know that the jobs of the future will require some type of training," Michalak said. "Whether that's a certificate, whether that's technical training, whether that's an associate's degree or beyond, we know that employers are looking for those advanced skills.”

So, qualifying state employees can enroll now and have up to $5,250 in tuition and fees covered.

“So individuals can already enroll,” she said. “Classes start in early January. And the added benefit right now is that our textbooks are free. Through spring, we are providing free textbooks to students.”

She said the Ivy tech Evansville campus has Achieve Your Degree agreements with Old National Bank, Deaconess Hospital, German American and several childcare facilities among others.

Other Achieve Your Dream employers:

Amazon

CarDon & Associates

Cook Group

Circle K

Community Health Networks

IU Credit Union

Magnolia Health Systems

Majestic Care Management

Miller's Health Systems

NSK Corporation

Steel Technologies

TLC Management, Inc.

Trilogy

United Parcel Service (UPS)

