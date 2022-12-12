© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
Lauren Chapman
/

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is hoping to move up the state government ladder, vying for Indiana government’s top job.

Crouch announced her campaign for governor Monday.

The southern Indiana native is finishing up two terms as the state’s lieutenant governor after serving as state auditor and a member of the Indiana House of Representatives.

In a campaign launch video, Crouch touted her vision for Indiana – empowering parents to decide school curriculum, investing in early childhood education and cracking down on drug crime.

“I’ve been a relentless protector of Hoosier values that say we will always be there for the most vulnerable and never compromise on protecting our faith, families and freedoms,” Crouch said.

READ MORE: Senate debates changes to abortion ban for five hours, keeps rape and incest exceptions

She specifically cited a measure from earlier this year in which she cast the tie-breaking vote on an amendment to the state's abortion ban. The provision would have forced victims of rape or incest to get an affidavit notarized that attested to their rape or incest incident in order to access abortion care.

Despite Crouch's vote to include that provision in the bill, it did not ultimately become part of the law.

Crouch joins a Republican primary race that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

WVPE News Lt. Gov. CrouchLt. Gov. Suzanne CrouchIndiana governor's raceIndiana governorgubernatorial candidatesgubernatorial race
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
