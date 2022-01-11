-
Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, PJ McGrew
-
Joe Kernan's former Chief of Staff has confirmed that Indiana's 48th Governor was laid to rest Aug. 4, 2020, at the cemetery at Notre Dame.(You can read…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's…
-
Indiana’s first openly gay major party candidate for governor announced his bid Monday.Indianapolis tech entrepreneur Josh Owens will seek the Democratic…