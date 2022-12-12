The retiring CEO of ADEC to be awarded Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Sagamore of the Wabash Award

The retiring CEO of ADEC is getting Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Sagamore of the Wabash Award. Donna Belusar will be the recipient of the highest honor that the Governor of Indiana can bestow. The award is given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or to the governor. Belusar has helped advocate for Hoosiers living with intellectual and developmental disabilities for a decade. She’ll be presented the award on Dec. 20th.