WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 23: Lakecia Benjamin, Marques Carroll, Jenario DeCarlo Morgan

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST
Photos provided by Marques Carroll, Lakecia Benjamin, Jenario DeCarlo Morgan
Left: Marques Carroll. Center: Lakecia Benjamin Left: Jenario DeCarlo Morgan

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's January installment, Monday January 9th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

