Three Michiana schools switch to e-learning because of a bus driver shortage

Three schools switch to e-learning because of a bus driver shortage. Warsaw Community Schools is closing 4 schools for 2 days. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Warsaw Community High School had an e-Learning Day today and will have again tomorrow. All other Warsaw Community schools will be open and have in-person learning on regular schedules. Edwardsburg Public Schools are also e-learning today. In a letter on the school’s website, Superintendent Jim Knoll said there’s a high number of absences in the Transportation Department, but not all health related. It is also due to the ongoing shortage of transportation personnel. All school buildings will be open regular hours. All athletic, extra-curricular, and after school activities will still be held at regular times. Elkhart Community Schools was on an e-learning schedule for middle and high schools. All ECS elementary schools were open and had in-person classes with transportation provided for elementary students who normally ride buses. Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer says while they tried to get enough substitute drivers and combine routes, they still had 10 bus routes unfilled today. They are seeing an increase in students and staff reporting illnesses including influenza, RSV and stomach flu.