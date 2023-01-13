Delphi murder trial will stay in Carroll County with an outside jury

The Delphi man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017 was in court this morning. 50 year old Richard Allen did appear in person. Special Judge Frances Gull ruled that the trial will be held at the Carroll County Courthouse. However, jury selection will take place outside of Carroll County. It was acknowledged that it would be too difficult to select an unbiased jury because of the impact the case has had on the local community. The prosecution and defense have a week to agree on a county from which they will select a jury. The judge also made a gag order permanent for the trial. That means family members, lawyers and police can’t talk about the case publicly. Legal teams are only allowed to speak about procedural matters with the media. Allen is set to be back in court Feb. 17 for a bail hearing.