Commissioners pass proposal asking lawmakers for legislation indirectly banning books deemed offensive

Published January 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
The vote was 2 to 1 as Elkhart County Commissioners passed a resolution calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation to indirectly ban school and public library books deemed “offensive” and “inappropriate.” There was a full house today as over 40 people spoke. The proposal specifically names a book called It’s Perfectly Normal. It’s geared to children 10 and older to teach children about puberty with cartoons that illustrate changing bodies, growing up, sex, and sexual health. The book is available at Elkhart County public libraries. A statement from the library says the book is not pornographic and is used by parents to have conversations with their children about puberty. They know because adults check out the book with their library card. The statement further goes on to call this resolution a powerful example of government overreach that removes parental authority. Elkhart County Commissioners Suzie Weirick, who had presented a resolution of her own, was the lone holdout and voted no.

