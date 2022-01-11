-
Reeling from another crisis of his own making, President Donald Trump tried to refocus attention on his Democratic rival at a rally in battleground…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was trying to move past revelations that he was determined to play down the threat of the coronavirus as he…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential…
-
WVPE Morning Edition Host Michael Linville talked at length with Notre Dame Professor and author Robert Schmuhl about his new book entitled The Glory and…
-
WVPE's Michael Linville spoke recently with Larry Feldman, M.D., and Sandy Feldman, M.S.W.They are the authors of Building Bridges Across The Racial…
-
(SOUTH BEND) - Pete Buttigieg will be at the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend Tuesday night at 6:30 to talk about his book entitled…