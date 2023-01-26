President of St. Joseph County Board of Health removed from position

Last night, Dr. Jason Marker was removed from his position as President of the St. Joe County Board of Health. Family medicine practitioner Dr. Robert Hays will be his replacement

This decision was made unexpectedly late last night.

According to board member and former board president, Dr. Heidi Beidinger, St Joseph County GOP Chair, Tyler Gillean, removed Dr. Marker from the Board.

According to Beidinger, if the commissioners, who are the appointing body of the Board of Health, do not make their appointments within 90 days —- the party chair has the right to appoint someone.

Beidinger says it’s puzzling that the GOP Chair would replace a Republican board member, like Dr. Marker.

This is far from the only shake-up on the Board of Health. Last month, Dr. Bob Einterz resigned as board secretary amid controversy with the Mental Health Resource Center.

Dr. Theresa Cruthid resigned from the board today. She was just appointed to the board in July of 2022.