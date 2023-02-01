Unity Garden is making vegetables accessible with mobile gardening vehicle

United Garden’s mobile vegetable and gardening vehicle — the edgy veggie will serve as a way to connect underserved communities with fresh and free produce.

The vehicle is a mobile classroom that has presentations about the nonprofit's mission. Unity Garden’s founder and executive director, Sara Stewart said she hopes the vehicle will help close the gap of accessibility to healthy foods in South Bend.

"Taking that to places where people don't have the Unity garden can do two things: it can inspire an excitement for gardening, and it can excite excitement about eating these fresh veggies." she said

Stewart said the Edgy Veggie has been an idea for three years and hopes the vehicle will be ready for Farmers Market season in the summer and fall.

Sarah Stewart said the goal of the vehicle is to make vegetables more accessible.