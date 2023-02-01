© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Unity Garden is making vegetables accessible with mobile gardening vehicle

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Rachel Schnelle
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST
Edgy Veggie.jfif

United Garden’s mobile vegetable and gardening vehicle — the edgy veggie will serve as a way to connect underserved communities with fresh and free produce.

The vehicle is a mobile classroom that has presentations about the nonprofit's mission. Unity Garden’s founder and executive director, Sara Stewart said she hopes the vehicle will help close the gap of accessibility to healthy foods in South Bend.

"Taking that to places where people don't have the Unity garden can do two things: it can inspire an excitement for gardening, and it can excite excitement about eating these fresh veggies." she said

Stewart said the Edgy Veggie has been an idea for three years and hopes the vehicle will be ready for Farmers Market season in the summer and fall.

arah Stewart said the goal of the vehicle is to make vegetables more accessible.

Rachel Schnelle
Rachel Schnelle is a Reporter/Assignment editor for WVPE. She can be reached at reschnelle@wvpe.org.
