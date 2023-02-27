© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

'The Sauce' EP 25: Russoul, Shiny Shiny Black, Mark Rutz

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST
Mark Rutz by John Nicholls
Russoul provided by Russoul Shiny Shiny Black provided by Shiny Shiny Black
Left: Russoul Center: Shiny Shiny Black Right: Mark Rutz

'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's January installment, Monday March 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

"The Sauce" is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County."

www.cfsjc.org

