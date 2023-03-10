Man Accused of Murder of a South Bend Security Guard Back in Indiana

The man accused of murder in the death of a South Bend security guard is back in Indiana. 33 year old Derrick Pratcher was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail today after waiving extradition from Michigan. Pratcher is accused of shooting and killing 62 year old Robert Pulliam Jr. Sunday night, Pratcher was loitering around city vehicles in the Wayne Street parking garage. Pulliam told Pratcher to leave, so he allegedly shot the security guard as he turned to call for help. Investigators found Pratcher in a Vandalia, Michigan park. He had a handgun.