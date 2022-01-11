-
Late last month, a 15-year-old at a Michigan high school opened fire on his classmates, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The tragedy…
Following a string of shootings in South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood last month, residents are seeking solutions.The neighborhood organization held…
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
Following back-to-back shootings in Elkhart earlier this month, Mayor Rod Roberson issued a video statement on Monday denouncing gun violence in the city.…
Two years ago at Kelly’s Pub, 11 victims were shot and one, Brandon Williams, was killed. His sister Tiara Williams said the last two years have been…
This is April Lidinsky And this is Des Harris April: Thank you for sharing some time with me, Des. We know one another through our shared volunteer work…
Last week's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis – and recent news of violence against Black youth at the hands of police – has left many…
The head of Indiana’s Senate Democratic caucus called on legislative leaders to work together to help prevent gun violence after Thursday night's mass…
Updated April 17 at 8:58 p.m.Indianapolis police and the FBI continue to investigate why a 19-year-old man opened fire at a FedEx facility on the city's…
Vigils for the victims of Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis continued on Sunday, as people gathered both in Beech Grove…