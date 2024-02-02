© 2024 WVPE
South Bend Police Release the Name of Man Found Dead in Car Thursday.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST

South Bend Police have released the name of a man who was found dead in a car Thursday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Brookfield Street and Fassnacht Avenue at about 8:00 am about an unresponsive man in a car. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old James Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for today. Officials say they are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.
WVPE News south bend-mishawakagun violenceHomicide
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer
