© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend police respond to weekend gun violence around city

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT

In separate incidents over a busy weekend for South Bend police, a couple was fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide, an 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot, and a 12-year-old boy was shot but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the 8-year-old girl and a woman were shot Sunday night in the Laurel Woods Apartments on the city’s far northwest edge. The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

In another case, around 2 a.m. Saturday police responded to the corner of Howard and Lawrence streets, on the near northeast side, where the 12-year-old boy was shot.

And on the west side Sunday at about 1 p.m., police found a couple dead from gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle near the corner of Pulaski Street and Indiana Avenue. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department had asked South Bend police to check on the welfare of a man they believed had been there. The man’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. Police had not yet released their names.

In a fourth incident, a man was shot Friday around 11 p.m. on LaPorte Avenue but his injuries were not life-threatening.

It all happened about six weeks after city, community and faith leaders gathered downtown for a July 2 press conference where they called for peace after a rash of violence then.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Police Departmentgun violence
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott