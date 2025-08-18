South Bend police respond to weekend gun violence around city

In separate incidents over a busy weekend for South Bend police, a couple was fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide, an 8-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot, and a 12-year-old boy was shot but his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police say the 8-year-old girl and a woman were shot Sunday night in the Laurel Woods Apartments on the city’s far northwest edge. The woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

In another case, around 2 a.m. Saturday police responded to the corner of Howard and Lawrence streets, on the near northeast side, where the 12-year-old boy was shot.

And on the west side Sunday at about 1 p.m., police found a couple dead from gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle near the corner of Pulaski Street and Indiana Avenue. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department had asked South Bend police to check on the welfare of a man they believed had been there. The man’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. Police had not yet released their names.

In a fourth incident, a man was shot Friday around 11 p.m. on LaPorte Avenue but his injuries were not life-threatening.

It all happened about six weeks after city, community and faith leaders gathered downtown for a July 2 press conference where they called for peace after a rash of violence then.