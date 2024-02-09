Arrest made in the shooting of a teen in South Bend

South Bend Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager yesterday afternoon. Officials say that shooting happened at about 2:15 Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of High Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with, what were described as, non‑life‑threatening injuries. A spokesperson credited a “prompt response” by 2nd Detail Patrol and the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit with the quick arrest of a suspect. The investigation is continuing.