Another Indiana Baby Surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box

A third Indiana baby was legally surrendered under the state’s Safe Haven Law. Safe Haven Baby Boxes officials say the baby was handed over by the mother to a firefighter at Turkey Creek Fire Territory Station 1 in Syracuse. No exact day or time for when the baby was surrendered. Earlier this month, two other newborns were surrendered in Elkhart County and Indianapolis within 48 hours of each other. Under the Safe Haven Law, mothers can safely surrender their baby anonymously if the child is no more than 30 days old.