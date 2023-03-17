Weekly Statehouse update: National Guard matters, highway speed cameras pilot

No answers from the National Guard about a lack of courts-martial. Highway work zone speed cameras near the finish line. And closing a loophole in the state’s child seduction law.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1076: Indiana National Guard matters

A bill headed to the governor would give the leader of the Indiana National Guard the power to convene a court-martial, a power currently exclusive to the governor. National Guard leaders say HB 1076 is necessary because that exclusivity has been an impediment. But the Guard hasn’t asked the governor for a single court-martial since he took office in 2017 – and won’t explain why.

HB 1015: Worksite speed control pilot program

After years of trying, lawmakers are close to creating a pilot program that will allow speed cameras in four highway construction sites statewide under HB 1015. Motorists caught by the cameras going at least 11 miles per hour over the limit would be ticketed.

HB 1228: Child seduction

Indiana’s child seduction law criminalizes sexual contact between people in positions of power – like coaches – and 16- and 17-year-olds. But current law says a coach only counts if they’re affiliated with a school. HB 1228, which was approved by a Senate committee, would include all coaches. It was further expanded to include workplace supervisors who are at least four years older than their 16- and 17-year-old employees.

