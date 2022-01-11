-
Hoosiers likely won’t be getting speeding tickets from highway speed cameras anytime soon. That’s after House Bill 1465 to create a pilot program for such…
-
Indiana could put speed cameras in highway work zones under legislation unanimously approved by a House committee Monday.The measure would allow speeding…
-
Legislation to allow speed cameras in Indiana highway work zones is dead.Its author opted not to bring the bill up for a vote in the Senate on the…
-
A bill allowing speed cameras in highway work zones easily cleared a Senate committee Tuesday.The committee made some changes after the measure’s future…
-
Legislation reached the governor’s desk for the first time this session. Hands-free driving easily cleared committee. And a controversial coal bill moved…
-
Legislation to allow speed cameras in highway work zones didn’t get a vote in a Senate committee Tuesday. And its future this session is in doubt.The…