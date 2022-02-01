Work zone speed cameras bill finally passes Indiana Senate

Legislation to allow highway work zone speed cameras cleared an important hurdle Tuesday – the Senate approved the measure after years of rejecting it.

Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) has authored a camera traffic enforcement bill for years. But it had been blocked in committee and on the Senate floor.

He said it’s now more important than ever to give the state another tool to slow down drivers.

"As we’re investing more and more into our highways, we’re putting more and more of our Hoosiers out on these highways," Ford said. "And what has been proven in other states is these systems have slowed people down."

Under the bill, SB 179, drivers would be ticketed if they’re caught on camera going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit when workers are present.

The first violation would only be a warning. A $75 fine comes with the second ticket, and $150 for each ticket after that. Drivers would not have points added to their license for those violations.

The measure now faces an uncertain future in the House, where a similar bill failed to make it to the floor this year.

