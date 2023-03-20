© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Monday Night Special: WITNESS - WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
download (2).png

WITNESS: WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH - Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7 PM

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of women’s history, told by the women who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear moving, inspiring and even outrageous stories about a few of the most important women in living memory.

We hear women organizing and demanding their rights around the world. In Italy, we learn about the Wages for Housework campaign. We hear from the French sex workers who went on strike for fairer policing. In Saudi Arabia, we meet the women behind the campaign to win the right of women to drive cars. And remember a walk-out staged by geisha in Japan.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p01jb8q3

Tags
WVPE News Featurefeaturesspecial featureMonday night special