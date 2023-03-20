Monday Night Special: WITNESS - WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

WITNESS: WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH - Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7 PM

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of women’s history, told by the women who were there. Selected from the BBC’s Witness History program, we hear moving, inspiring and even outrageous stories about a few of the most important women in living memory.

We hear women organizing and demanding their rights around the world. In Italy, we learn about the Wages for Housework campaign. We hear from the French sex workers who went on strike for fairer policing. In Saudi Arabia, we meet the women behind the campaign to win the right of women to drive cars. And remember a walk-out staged by geisha in Japan.

