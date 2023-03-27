© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 26: John Liberatore, Lunar Ticks, Dr. Alfred J. Guillaume, Jr.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
Photos provided by John Liberatore, Alfred Guillaume, Lunar Ticks
Top Left: John Liberatore Bottom: Lunar Ticks Top Right: Dr. Alfred J. Guillaume, Jr.

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's April installment, Monday April 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.”

www.cfsjc.org

