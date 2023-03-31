16-Year-Old Sentenced to 55 years for Murder of 6-Year-Old

16-year-old Anthony Hutchens was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of 6-year-old Grace Ross and another 9 consecutive years for child molestation. Prior to his trial, it was determined Hutchens would be tried as an adult for the crime. Hutchens has already served 748 days for the murder charge. He will technically be in the juvenile system until his 18th birthday then his situation will be reassessed. Grace Ross was only 6 years old when she was found in the woods near her family’s New Carlisle apartment. Hutchens was 14 when the crime was committed.