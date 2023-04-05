From historic downtown Plymouth, Indiana, where the Lincoln Highway and Michigan Road cross the banks of the beautiful Yellow River, it's The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. It airs the first Monday of the month at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE.
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 63
In this Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Pam Blair, a noted South Bend Poet, discusses her own creative life and her development of the Poetry Den at 333 West Washington Street in Indiana University’s South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center. During the program, Pam reads several of her powerful poems.