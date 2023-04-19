Print disabilities accommodation application deadline is April 20 for May primary election

Hoosiers who are blind or have print disabilities are now eligible to use a new electronic absentee ballot tool in the primary election.

This software allows voters who are blind or have print disabilities to independently mark their ballot, sign paperwork and email materials to county election officials.

This tool is the result of a settlement agreement between voting advocacy groups and the Indiana Election Commission.

Prior to the settlement, voters with print disabilities could only vote by mail if they were assisted by someone from the state’s appointed travel board.

Disability advocates argued it is necessary that voters with print disabilities have accommodations that allow them to be on “equal footing” with other voters.

Eligible voters who would like to try the new tool before committing to it in the election can practice with an online demonstration ballot. When using this software, voters can input “Sample” for first name, “Voter” for last name, “1/1/1999” for date of birth, and “Adams” for county.

Voters who are interested in using this option must apply for an absentee ballot by Thursday, April 20, 2023. To access this application, voters can log into the Indiana Voter Portal and select “Voter with Print Disabilities.”

Once a completed application is received, the voter’s county clerk’s office will send a link to complete and return the ballot by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day, May 2, 2023.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.

