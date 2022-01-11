-
Indiana ranks among the worst states in the country for voter turnout. And improving that is the goal of a new, nonpartisan organization: HOPE – Hoosiers…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Registered to vote in Michigan? Monday is the deadline to sign up online for the Nov. 3 election. Residents also can register by…
-
Today is the last day for Hoosiers to register to vote for the 2020 general election.Hoosiers can register in-person at their county election…
-
Hoosiers have one week left to register to vote for the 2020 general election.The deadline to register for this fall’s election is Monday, Oct. 5. If you…
-
Less than half of the number of 18- and 19-year-olds are registered to vote in Indiana this year compared to 2016. That decline is the worst in the…
-
Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, which the Indiana Citizen Education Foundation used to encourage voter registration among young Hoosiers. On…
-
Hoosiers have about one month left to register to vote for the 2020 general election. Indiana law cuts off voter registration 29 days before an election.…
-
Hoosiers have until May 4th to register to vote for Indiana’s 2020 primary election.When Indiana moved its primary back to June 2 (from May 5) due to the…
-
Indiana consistently ranks among the bottom 10 states for voter registration and turnout. And a new non-profit hopes to turn that around with the launch…
-
Indiana’s civic health leaves a lot of room for improvement – that’s the conclusion from the fourth edition of the Civic Health Index, unveiled Monday.The…