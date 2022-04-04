Today is Indiana's May primary voter registration deadline

Today is the last day to register to vote for Indiana’s May primary election.

Hoosiers have until the close of business if they want to register in person at their local county election administrator’s office.

But they have until midnight if they register online at IndianaVoters.com.

On the website, you can also check to see if you’re already registered and update your information. You can find your polling place and see who’s on your ballot for the May primary.

