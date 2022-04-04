© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Today is Indiana's May primary voter registration deadline

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Jessica Whittle Photography
/
Flickr
At IndianaVoters.com, you can check your registration, update your information, find your polling place and see who's on your ballot.

Today is the last day to register to vote for Indiana’s May primary election.

Hoosiers have until the close of business if they want to register in person at their local county election administrator’s office.

But they have until midnight if they register online at IndianaVoters.com.

On the website, you can also check to see if you’re already registered and update your information. You can find your polling place and see who’s on your ballot for the May primary.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
