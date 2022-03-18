Indiana's 2022 primary voter registration deadline is April 4

Hoosiers have about three weeks left to register to vote for the May 2022 primary election.

The deadline to register or change your voter registration is Monday, April 4. The time that day depends on how you register. You can do it in person at your local county election administrator’s office – and if that’s the case, you have to do so by the end of the business day.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers there’s also another option.

“It can be done online," Sullivan said. "Indiana was one of the first six states to allow that. And you can do it any time of day at IndianaVoters.com – to register to vote or update your registration.”

The deadline to register to vote at IndianaVoters.com is also April 4, but you have until midnight.

While there, you can also see who’s on your ballot and find your polling place.

