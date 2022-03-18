© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana's 2022 primary voter registration deadline is April 4

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 18, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan says Hoosiers can register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com

Hoosiers have about three weeks left to register to vote for the May 2022 primary election.

The deadline to register or change your voter registration is Monday, April 4. The time that day depends on how you register. You can do it in person at your local county election administrator’s office – and if that’s the case, you have to do so by the end of the business day.

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers there’s also another option.

“It can be done online," Sullivan said. "Indiana was one of the first six states to allow that. And you can do it any time of day at IndianaVoters.com – to register to vote or update your registration.”

The deadline to register to vote at IndianaVoters.com is also April 4, but you have until midnight.

While there, you can also see who’s on your ballot and find your polling place.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
