A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 27: Imphormal, Anthony Taddeo of the Alla Boara Trio, Hiroya Tsukamoto.

Published April 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
The Sauce EP 27 Web Art.png
Photos provided by Imphormal, The All Boara Trio, Hiroya Tsukamoto
Left: Imphormal Top Right: The All Bora Trio Bottom Right: Hiroya Tsukamoto

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's May installment, Monday May 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

