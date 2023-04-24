Prosecutors file murder charges in pair of South Bend shootings

A man from Niles is now accused of carrying out a shooting on Easter morning in downtown South Bend. That incident is one of two fatal shootings where St. Joseph County prosecutors have filed murder charges in recent days.

Marcus Hatcher, a 28-year-old from Niles, is accused of killing 24-year-old Eddie Tyler in a shootout near the parking lot of the Finnie’s Next Door bar in the early morning hours of April 9th. Police say security footage from the bar shows Hatcher get into an argument with Tyler and some of Tyler’s friends in the parking lot outside the establishment. At one point, court documents say, Hatcher pulled a rifle out of his trunk and began firing at the car Tyler was in, striking and killing him.

Court documents also allege Tyler and his brother had drawn handguns as the argument began getting heated and Tyler's brother allegedly returned fire at Hatcher after Tyler was shot.

In an unrelated shooting a few days later on April 12, 25-year-old Marlon Hudson was killed in an argument which turned into a shooting on Philippa Street. Prosecutors on Friday filed charges against 23-year-old Keith Hardy, who is from Chicago. As of Monday afternoon, Hardy has not been arrested.

If convicted, both Hatcher and Hardy could face more than 65 years in prison.