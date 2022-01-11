-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that the father of Asaiah Molik is being charged with four counts of child neglect related to…
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office now has state funding to support its partnership with the University of Notre Dame. Since 2015, university…
The city of South Bend announced Thursday it will withdraw its police officers from both the County Metro Homicide Unit and the Special Victims Unit…
St. Joseph County law enforcement officials say they’ve seen a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last two months. But, a piece…
Friday Michigan's Attorney General announced that the former St. Joseph County (Michigan) prosecutor has pleaded guilty to driving while visibly impaired.…
The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot to death earlier this year in South Bend by a gun accidentally fired by his 4-year-old sibling have been…
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office today released the review results of nearly 400 untested Sexual Assault Examination Kits or SAEKs. The review…