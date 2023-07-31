South Bend teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of fellow 16-year-old

A teenage boy was charged with murder last week in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Luis Hernandez-Acosta on July 10th in South Bend.

In court documents filed Friday, prosecutors allege Edwin Torres-Becerril had an ongoing dispute with Luis and the pair had arranged to confront each other the night of July 9 on South Carlisle Street.

Witnesses who were with Luis prior to the shooting told police they heard someone call Luis saying he was going to kill him. Police searched Edwin’s phone and found he had called Luis before the shooting.

The search of Edwin’s phone also revealed that cell phone was in the area of South Carlisle Street at the time of the shooting and that Edwin attempted to sell a handgun the day after the shooting, documents claim. Eventually, police say Edwin buried the gun in his parent’s backyard. The court documents also allege v=investigators identified Edwin based on surveillance footage of the incident.

Edwin is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is currently in custody. South Bend schools has said Luis was a student at Washington High School.

