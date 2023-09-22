Two people charged in connection to shooting during Mexican Independence Day in South Bend

Officials have arrested and charged two people in connection a shooting on the west of of South Bend during celebrations for Mexican Independence Day.

South Bend police say more than 100 rounds were fired in the shooting and four people were hit with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, prosecutors charged two people they believe are responsible, charging 21-year-old Marcus Granado and 16-year-old Nicholas Granado. The pair are charged with illegal possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness. Though Nicholas is 16, Indiana law requires felony charges involving weapons to be adjudicated in adult court.

Police responded to a multi-block area around South Olive and South Warren streets for reports of gunfire around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Four people were taken to the hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said hundreds of people were in the area at the time.

In a separate incident in the same area on Friday night, one man accidentally shot himself in the leg and shot his firearm. Roberto Ramirez, 46, was charged this week with criminal recklessness in connection to that incident.