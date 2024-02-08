Plea deal reached in killing of South Bend social worker

Prosecutors reached an agreement this week with a man charged in the killing of a South Bend social worker.

D’Drea Bostic pleaded guilty to the murder of 46-year-old Rachel Havrick, who was killed in January of 2021 when two men tried to rob her of guns kept in a safe in her house.

Bostic is set for sentencing next month and faces more than 50 years in prison.

Court documents in the case say the 26-year-old Bostic was dating Havrick’s adult daughter and had learned about there was a safe with guns in it at Havrick’s house shortly before the shooting.

The documents say a woman named Erica Elie drove Bostic and Devon Briggs back to Havrick’s house on Ashland Avenue later that night, where Bostic shot and killed Havrick during a struggle. Both Elie and Briggs have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Havrick served as the program director for South Bend's Advocacy Center, a branch of United Religious Community, in 2014 and 2015.