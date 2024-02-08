© 2024 WVPE
Plea deal reached in killing of South Bend social worker

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST
St. Joseph County Courthouse
WVPE
/
WVPE
St. Joseph County Courthouse

Prosecutors reached an agreement this week with a man charged in the killing of a South Bend social worker.

D’Drea Bostic pleaded guilty to the murder of 46-year-old Rachel Havrick, who was killed in January of 2021 when two men tried to rob her of guns kept in a safe in her house.

Bostic is set for sentencing next month and faces more than 50 years in prison.

Court documents in the case say the 26-year-old Bostic was dating Havrick’s adult daughter and had learned about there was a safe with guns in it at Havrick’s house shortly before the shooting.

The documents say a woman named Erica Elie drove Bostic and Devon Briggs back to Havrick’s house on Ashland Avenue later that night, where Bostic shot and killed Havrick during a struggle. Both Elie and Briggs have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Havrick served as the program director for South Bend's Advocacy Center, a branch of United Religious Community, in 2014 and 2015.
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
