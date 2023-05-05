Aaron Perri to leave South Bend parks department for private sector role

After overseeing the reopening of Howard Park and the introduction of the river lights display, among other projects, South Bend’s executive director of Venues, Parks and Arts Aaron Perri is stepping down from his role next month.

Perri has been with the city for over a decade serving as the director of Downtown South Bend before being named director of the parks department in 2016. Perri said he’s leaving in order to start a new job in the private sector.

“I’m grateful to Mayor Mueller for the opportunity to serve my hometown, for the efforts of my committed city colleagues who will carry our momentum forward, and for the extremely generous support of this community,” Perri said in a release. “While no words of thanks could ever suffice, I hope the value of your contributions are reflected well in the things you cherish most in our city.”

During Perri’s tenure, the city saw the $19 million renovation of Howard Park as well as improvement to many of South Bend’s trails and the introduction of the river lights display. The parks department also celebrated the 100th birthday of the Morris Performing Arts Center last year and South Bend’s 150th anniversary in 2015.

Perri also oversaw the renovation of Seitz Park near downtown which will open later this year and the city has earmarked $6 million towards the construction of the Dream Center at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Linden Avenue. Beyond the eye-catching projects, VPA made smaller improvements to a number of parks throughout the city, including Pulaski and Pinhook parks and the installation of the Studebaker Fountain at Leeper Park. The city last year also renovated a number of parks to include more pickleball courts.

“Venues Parks and Arts would not be what it is today without Aaron’s dedication and leadership,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller in a statement. “I am thankful for his service to our community and his efforts to transform our shared public spaces. I wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Perri took over for longtime parks department director Phil St. Clair in 2015. As part of that transition, then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg reorganized the parks department to also include managing city venues like the Morris and the Century Center.

Perri also explored a run for mayor to succeed Pete Buttigieg in 2019, but did not officially declare his candidacy.

VPA’s deputy director Jordan Gathers will lead the parks department while Mueller decides on the VPA’s next director. Perri’s last day is June 1.