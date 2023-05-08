South Bend police make arrest in Edison Road shooting

South Bend police have arrested a man believed to be involved in Wednesday evening shooting on Edison Road.

Officials say 29-year-old Devon McCain got into a fight with another man and eventually shot him near the Family Dollar store on Wednesday evening. Court documents filed Monday allege McCain instigated an altercation with the man, who had children with McCain's current girlfriend. The man had brought the children to the store to drop them off with their mother when McCain allegedly began saying he would "pop" the other man.

Police say surveillance footage showed the man punch McCain and McCain then shoot the man in the stomach. McCain and his girlfriend then drove away, court documents say.

Prosecutors charged McCain with two felony counts of battery.