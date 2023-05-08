© 2023 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

South Bend police make arrest in Edison Road shooting

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published May 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT
Devon McCain.jpg
Photo provided, St. Joseph County Jail
/
WVPE
Devon McCain

South Bend police have arrested a man believed to be involved in Wednesday evening shooting on Edison Road.

Officials say 29-year-old Devon McCain got into a fight with another man and eventually shot him near the Family Dollar store on Wednesday evening. Court documents filed Monday allege McCain instigated an altercation with the man, who had children with McCain's current girlfriend. The man had brought the children to the store to drop them off with their mother when McCain allegedly began saying he would "pop" the other man.

Police say surveillance footage showed the man punch McCain and McCain then shoot the man in the stomach. McCain and his girlfriend then drove away, court documents say.

Prosecutors charged McCain with two felony counts of battery.

Tags
WVPE News South BendSouth Bend Policebattery
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek