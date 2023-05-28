For Memorial Day -- Scott Simon hosts Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 7 PM

From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music. Scott Simon hosts this moving hour of tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home. From Murray Street Productions.

