© 2023 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

For Memorial Day -- Scott Simon hosts Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 28, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Alan Seeger - Soldier, Diarist & Poet
Holly
/
Alan Seeger - Soldier, Diarist & Poet

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 7 PM

From the trenches of The Great War, Alan Seeger's poems, letters and diaries spring to life in the voices of Cathedral Choir of St. John the Divine. Recorded just before lockdown in the Cathedral, Patrick Zimmerli's new oratorio "Alan Seeger: Instrument of Destiny" fuses Seeger's formal writing with monkish chants and 20th Century music. Scott Simon hosts this moving hour of tribute to all those who saw combat, and those who awaited them at home. From Murray Street Productions.

Tags
WVPE News FeaturefeaturesMonday night specialSpecial ProgrammingMemorial Day