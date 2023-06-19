Monday Night Special June 19th: Early Risers Podcast

How do you help young children understand the importance of racial equity? How do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing about race everyday?

In this one-hour special, listeners will hear first-person perspectives of parents navigating these discussions. In addition, we will also share practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism.

This is a special broadcast episode of the Early Risers podcast, which is a co-production of Minnesota Public Radio and Little Moments Count. Early Risers delivers frank facts, engaging stories and practical tips for anyone who cares about raising children with a clear-eyed understanding of cultural differences, race and implicit bias.

Click here for more information about the Early Risers Podcast.