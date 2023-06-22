Autopsy released for murder suspect found dead in Berrien County Jail

Michigan State Police have released the autopsy report for the man who died in Berrien County Jail after being arrested for the fatal shooting of his step-mother in her backyard on Father’s Day.

The preliminary findings show no signs of “suspicious activity” surrounding the death of 60 year old David Mabry of Stevensville, according to police. There were also no signs of self-inflicted fatal wounds.

Mabry was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday. Mabry was charged with murder after he allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and fatally shot Mary Mabry at her home in Baroda Township.