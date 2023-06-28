Nearly 50 cats ready for adoption at Humane Society of Elkhart County

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is nearing capacity on cats and is urgently asking for residents to open their homes to a new cat or two.

The humane society's executive director, Robert LaRoy, says there are 46 adoptable cats in the shelter. The shelter is near capacity for both cats and dogs waiting for their stray hold to end or to be united with their owners.

The adoption fee for cats is only $10, and the second fee is waived if you adopt two cats. All pets adopted come spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated.