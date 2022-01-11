-
WVPE is a proud media sponsor of The American Theatre Guild presentation of the musical CATS featuring beloved songs like “Memory.” Winner of 7 Tony…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan legislator has introduced a bill that, if eventually passed and signed, would prohibit the declawing of cats unless it is…
The Humane Society of Elkhart County has a four-eared cat in it’s shelter. Doppler is about a year old. She was a stray in Goshen that was brought to the…
Area animal shelters are dealing with a large number of cats this winter. They’re trying to adopt the animals out before the spring ‘kitten season’…