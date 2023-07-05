© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Multiple people injured in holiday weekend shootings in South Bend, Elkhart

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
MorgueFile
/

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in South Bend early Wednesday morning, while one man was killed in a homicide in Elkhart over the weekend.

South Bend police reported that three people were shot in the 1200 block of West Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. Officers had been nearby on another call and heard gunfire, according to a department spokeswoman. On the scene, they found two people had been shot and rushed them to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers located a third person who was also shot. Police say two of the shooting victims are women and they are recovering from non-life threatening injuries while a man who was shot remains in critical, but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

The holiday weekend also saw a homicide investigation in Elkhart when 40-year-old Ricardo Navarro was found dead in the 800 block of Harrison Street at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Elkhart Truth, two others were shot in a separate incident Friday night on West Garfield Street and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mishawaka police also say one person was stabbed early Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at Battell Park.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek