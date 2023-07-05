Multiple people injured in holiday weekend shootings in South Bend, Elkhart

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in South Bend early Wednesday morning, while one man was killed in a homicide in Elkhart over the weekend.

South Bend police reported that three people were shot in the 1200 block of West Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. Officers had been nearby on another call and heard gunfire, according to a department spokeswoman. On the scene, they found two people had been shot and rushed them to the hospital.

At the hospital, officers located a third person who was also shot. Police say two of the shooting victims are women and they are recovering from non-life threatening injuries while a man who was shot remains in critical, but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

The holiday weekend also saw a homicide investigation in Elkhart when 40-year-old Ricardo Navarro was found dead in the 800 block of Harrison Street at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Elkhart Truth, two others were shot in a separate incident Friday night on West Garfield Street and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mishawaka police also say one person was stabbed early Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at Battell Park.