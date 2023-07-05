St. Joseph County commissioners opt into new state public health money

Initially they’d opposed it, fearing they’d lose local control. But St. Joseph County commissioners Wednesday voted to opt in to receiving millions in new public health dollars from the state of Indiana.

Commissioners President Carl Baxmeyer said he was satisfied by changes lawmakers made during this year’s session to give more local discretion over how to spend the new money.

To grasp how big of a difference this will make for the health department, consider that it received about $1 million from the state for this year. It could receive up to $4 million next year and up to $8 million in 2025, depending on how many counties opt in by Sept. 1.

The county council next must opt in.

Commissioner Derek Dieter also said county Republicans have received unwarranted criticism over their handling of the health department, but he didn’t elaborate. He thanked Dr. Joseph Cerbin, the health department’s interim leader, for “straightening out” the department.

But Cerbin indicated there had been little to straighten out.

“The staff of the public health department are not only competent but they’re extremely expert in their areas,” Cerbin said. “And it’s been kind of a delightful surprise at the high, very high, level of competency and expertise that resides in the department.”